Vigil@nce - Microsoft Visual Studio: vulnerabilities of June 2020
August 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use several vulnerabilities of Microsoft products. Impacted products: Visual Studio.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: privileged access/rights.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 09/06/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use several vulnerabilities of Microsoft products.
The document located in information sources was generated by Vigil@nce from the Microsoft database. It contains details for each product.
