Vigil@nce - Microsoft Visual Studio: vulnerabilities of June 2020

August 2020 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can use several vulnerabilities of Microsoft products. Impacted products: Visual Studio.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: privileged access/rights.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 09/06/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can use several vulnerabilities of Microsoft products.

