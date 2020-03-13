Vigil@nce - Microsoft Visual Studio: lack of TLS
March 2020 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/computer-vulne...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Visual Studio.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: data reading, data creation/edition.
Provenance: internet server.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 13/03/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can make profit of the lack of TLS in some Microsoft Visual Studio actions, in order to steal access like like HTTP session cookies.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter