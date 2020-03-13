Vigil@nce - Microsoft Visual Studio: lack of TLS

March 2020 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Visual Studio.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: data reading, data creation/edition.

Provenance: internet server.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 13/03/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can make profit of the lack of TLS in some Microsoft Visual Studio actions, in order to steal access like like HTTP session cookies.

