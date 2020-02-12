Vigil@nce - Microsoft SQL Server: code execution
April 2020 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: SQL Server.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: user access/rights.
Provenance: user account.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 12/02/2020.
Revision date: 13/03/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use a vulnerability of Microsoft SQL Server, in order to run code.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter