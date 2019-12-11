Vigil@nce - Microsoft SQL Server Reporting Services: information disclosure via Spoofing

February 2020 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: SQL Server.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: intranet server.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 11/12/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via Spoofing of Microsoft SQL Server Reporting Services, in order to obtain sensitive information.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...