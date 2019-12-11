Vigil@nce - Microsoft SQL Server Reporting Services: information disclosure via Spoofing
February 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: SQL Server.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: intranet server.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 11/12/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via Spoofing of Microsoft SQL Server Reporting Services, in order to obtain sensitive information.
