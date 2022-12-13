Vigil@nce - Microsoft .NET | Visual Studio: privilege escalation, analyzed on 11/10/2022
December 2022 by Vigil@nce
An attacker can bypass restrictions of Microsoft .NET | Visual Studio, in order to escalate his privileges.
