Vigil@nce - Microsoft Forefront/System-Center Endpoint Protection: two vulnerabilities
August 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Forefront Endpoint Protection, System Center Endpoint Protection.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 09/06/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use several vulnerabilities of Microsoft Forefront/System-Center Endpoint Protection.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
