Vigil@nce - Microsoft Forefront / System Center Endpoint Protection: privilege escalation
June 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Forefront Endpoint Protection, System Center Endpoint Protection.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 14/04/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions of Microsoft Forefront / System Center Endpoint Protection, in order to escalate his privileges.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
