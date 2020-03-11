Vigil@nce - Microsoft Exchange Server: spoofing
May 2020 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/computer-vulne...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Exchange.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading, data creation/edition, data deletion.
Provenance: internet server.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 11/03/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can create spoofed data of Microsoft Exchange Server, in order to deceive the victim.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
