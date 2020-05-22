Vigil@nce - Microsoft Edge Chromium: privilege escalation via Feedback Extension

July 2020 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Edge Chromium.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data creation/edition.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 22/05/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions via Feedback Extension of Microsoft Edge Chromium, in order to escalate his privileges.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...