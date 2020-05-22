Vigil@nce - Microsoft Edge Chromium: privilege escalation via Feedback Extension
July 2020 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Edge Chromium.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data creation/edition.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 22/05/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via Feedback Extension of Microsoft Edge Chromium, in order to escalate his privileges.
