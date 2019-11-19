Vigil@nce - Micro Focus Operations Agent: external XML entity injection

January 2020 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: HP Operations.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading, denial of service on service.

Provenance: document.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 19/11/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can transmit malicious XML data to Micro Focus Operations Agent, in order to read a file, scan sites, or trigger a denial of service.

