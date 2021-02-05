Vigil@nce - Micro Focus Application Performance Management: two vulnerabilities
April 2021 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: HPE BSM.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: user access/rights.
Provenance: internet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 05/02/2021.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use several vulnerabilities of Micro Focus Application Performance Management.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
