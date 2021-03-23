Vigil@nce - Mediainfo: buffer overflow via ChooseParser_ChannelGrouping

May 2021 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Debian, Fedora.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: administrator access/rights, denial of service on service, denial of service on client.

Provenance: document.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 23/03/2021.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can trigger a buffer overflow via ChooseParser_ChannelGrouping() of Mediainfo, in order to trigger a denial of service, and possibly to run code.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

