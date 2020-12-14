Vigil@nce - MediaWiki: spoofing via FileImporter Extension

December 2020 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Fedora.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: data creation/edition, data deletion.

Provenance: document.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 14/12/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can create spoofed data via FileImporter Extension of MediaWiki, in order to deceive the victim.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...