Vigil@nce - MediaWiki: multiple vulnerabilities
November 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: client access/rights, data reading.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 28/09/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use several vulnerabilities of MediaWiki.
