Vigil@nce - McAfee Web Gateway: privilege escalation via troubleshooting page
April 2021 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: McAfee Web Gateway.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights.
Provenance: user account.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 17/02/2021.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via troubleshooting page of McAfee Web Gateway, in order to escalate his privileges.
