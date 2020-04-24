Vigil@nce - McAfee VirusScan: file deletion
June 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: VirusScan.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data deletion.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 24/04/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
A local attacker can create a symbolic link, in order to make McAfee VirusScan remove the pointed file.
