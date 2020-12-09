Vigil@nce - McAfee VirusScan Enterprise: privilege escalation via Code Integrity Checks

December 2020 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: VirusScan.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights.

Provenance: privileged shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 09/12/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions via Code Integrity Checks of McAfee VirusScan Enterprise, in order to escalate his privileges.

