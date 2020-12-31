Vigil@nce - McAfee Network Security Manager: Cross Site Request Forgery

March 2021 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: McAfee NSM.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: user access/rights.

Provenance: internet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 31/12/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can trigger a Cross Site Request Forgery of McAfee Network Security Manager, in order to force the victim to perform operations.

