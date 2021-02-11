Vigil@nce - McAfee Endpoint Security: five vulnerabilities
April 2021 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: VirusScan.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights, data reading, denial of service on service.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 11/02/2021.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use several vulnerabilities of McAfee Endpoint Security.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
