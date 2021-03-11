Vigil@nce - McAfee Endpoint Product Removal: privilege escalation via Unquoted Service Path
March 2021 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: VirusScan.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights.
Provenance: privileged shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 11/03/2021.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via Unquoted Service Path of McAfee Endpoint Product Removal, in order to escalate his privileges.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter