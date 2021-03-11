Vigil@nce - McAfee Endpoint Product Removal: privilege escalation via Unquoted Service Path

March 2021 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: VirusScan.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights.

Provenance: privileged shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 11/03/2021.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions via Unquoted Service Path of McAfee Endpoint Product Removal, in order to escalate his privileges.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...