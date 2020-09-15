Vigil@nce - McAfee Email Gateway: directory traversal via Web Mail User Interface

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: McAfee Email Gateway.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: internet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 15/09/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can traverse directories via Web Mail User Interface of McAfee Email Gateway, in order to read a file outside the service root path.

