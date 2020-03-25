Vigil@nce - McAfee Application and Change Control: executing DLL code
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can create a malicious DLL, and then put it in the current directory of McAfee Application and Change Control, in order to execute code.
Impacted products: MAC.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: user access/rights.
Provenance: intranet server.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 25/03/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
The McAfee Application and Change Control product uses external shared libraries (DLL).
However, if the working directory contains a malicious DLL, it is automatically loaded.
An attacker can therefore create a malicious DLL, and then put it in the current directory of McAfee Application and Change Control, in order to execute code.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
