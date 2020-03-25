Vigil@nce - McAfee Application and Change Control: executing DLL code

May 2020 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can create a malicious DLL, and then put it in the current directory of McAfee Application and Change Control, in order to execute code.

Impacted products: MAC.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: user access/rights.

Provenance: intranet server.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 25/03/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

The McAfee Application and Change Control product uses external shared libraries (DLL).

However, if the working directory contains a malicious DLL, it is automatically loaded.

An attacker can therefore create a malicious DLL, and then put it in the current directory of McAfee Application and Change Control, in order to execute code.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...