Vigil@nce - MariaDB: privilege escalation via wsrep_provider/notify_cmd
April 2021 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian, MariaDB precise.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights.
Provenance: privileged account.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 19/03/2021.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via wsrep_provider/notify_cmd of MariaDB, in order to escalate his privileges.
