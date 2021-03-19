Vigil@nce - MariaDB: privilege escalation via wsrep_provider/notify_cmd

April 2021 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/computer-vulne...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Debian, MariaDB precise.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights.

Provenance: privileged account.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 19/03/2021.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions via wsrep_provider/notify_cmd of MariaDB, in order to escalate his privileges.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...