Vigil@nce - MariaDB: privilege escalation via SST Illegal Character

December 2020 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Debian, MariaDB precise, openSUSE Leap, RHEL, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES, Ubuntu.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: privileged access/rights, data reading.

Provenance: user account.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 08/10/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions via SST Illegal Character of MariaDB, in order to escalate his privileges.

