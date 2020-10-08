Vigil@nce - MariaDB: privilege escalation via SST Illegal Character
December 2020 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian, MariaDB precise, openSUSE Leap, RHEL, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES, Ubuntu.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: privileged access/rights, data reading.
Provenance: user account.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 08/10/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via SST Illegal Character of MariaDB, in order to escalate his privileges.
