Vigil@nce - MIT krb5: denial of service via asn1_encode.c
January 2021 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian, Fedora, MIT krb5, openSUSE Leap, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES, Ubuntu.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: denial of service on service, denial of service on client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 09/11/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger a fatal error via asn1_encode.c of MIT krb5, in order to trigger a denial of service.
