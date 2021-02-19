Vigil@nce - MIT krb5-appl: read-write access via Rcp Client

April 2021 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading, data creation/edition, data deletion.

Provenance: intranet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 19/02/2021.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions via Rcp Client of MIT krb5-appl, in order to read or alter data.

