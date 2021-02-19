Vigil@nce - MIT krb5-appl: privilege escalation via Rcp Client
April 2021 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading, data creation/edition.
Provenance: intranet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 19/02/2021.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via Rcp Client of MIT krb5-appl, in order to escalate his privileges.
