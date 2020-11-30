Vigil@nce - Linux kernel: write access via get_user_pages

February 2021 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/computer-vulne...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Linux.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data creation/edition, data deletion.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 30/11/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions via get_user_pages() of the Linux kernel, in order to alter data.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...