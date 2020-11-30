Vigil@nce - Linux kernel: write access via get_user_pages
February 2021 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/computer-vulne...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Linux.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data creation/edition, data deletion.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 30/11/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions via get_user_pages() of the Linux kernel, in order to alter data.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter