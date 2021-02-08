Vigil@nce - Linux kernel: use after free via io_grab_files
April 2021 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/computer-vulne...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Linux.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights, denial of service on server.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 08/02/2021.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can force the usage of a freed memory area via io_grab_files() of the Linux kernel, in order to trigger a denial of service, and possibly to run code.
