Vigil@nce - Linux kernel: use after free via vt_do_kdgkb_ioctl
December 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian, Fedora, Linux, openSUSE Leap, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights, denial of service on server.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 16/10/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can force the usage of a freed memory area via vt_do_kdgkb_ioctl() of the Linux kernel, in order to trigger a denial of service, and possibly to run code.
