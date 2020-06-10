Vigil@nce - Linux kernel: use after free via napi_gro_frags

August 2020 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Linux, openSUSE Leap, RHEL, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: administrator access/rights, denial of service on server.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 10/06/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can force the usage of a freed memory area via napi_gro_frags() of the Linux kernel, in order to trigger a denial of service, and possibly to run code.

