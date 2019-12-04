Vigil@nce - Linux kernel: use after free via drivers/usb/class/cdc-acm.c

February 2020 by Marc Jacob

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Debian, Linux, openSUSE Leap, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: administrator access/rights, denial of service on server.

Provenance: physical access.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 04/12/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can force the usage of a freed memory area via drivers/usb/class/cdc-acm.c of the Linux kernel, in order to trigger a denial of service, and possibly to run code.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

