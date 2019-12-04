Vigil@nce - Linux kernel: use after free via drivers/nfc/pn533/usb.c
February 2020 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/computer-vulne...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Linux, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES, Ubuntu.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights, denial of service on server.
Provenance: physical access.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 04/12/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can force the usage of a freed memory area via drivers/nfc/pn533/usb.c of the Linux kernel, in order to trigger a denial of service, and possibly to run code.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter