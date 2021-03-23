Vigil@nce - Linux kernel: read-write access via Bpf Verifier Mod32 Truncation
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Linux, openSUSE Leap, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES, Ubuntu.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights, data reading, data creation/edition, data deletion.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 23/03/2021.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions via Bpf Verifier Mod32 Truncation of the Linux kernel, in order to read or alter data.
