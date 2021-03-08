Vigil@nce - Linux kernel: read-write access via iSCSI show_transport_handle
May 2021 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/computer-vulne...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian, Linux, openSUSE Leap, RHEL, Slackware, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES, Ubuntu.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading, data creation/edition, data deletion.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 08/03/2021.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions via iSCSI show_transport_handle() of the Linux kernel, in order to read or alter data.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
