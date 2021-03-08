Vigil@nce - Linux kernel: read-write access via iscsi_if_recv_msg

May 2021 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Debian, Linux, openSUSE Leap, RHEL, Slackware, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES, Ubuntu.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading, data creation/edition, data deletion.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 08/03/2021.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions via iscsi_if_recv_msg() of the Linux kernel, in order to read or alter data.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

