Vigil@nce - Linux kernel: read-write access via io_uring
February 2021 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Linux, Ubuntu.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading, data creation/edition, data deletion.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 03/12/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions via io_uring of the Linux kernel, in order to read or alter data.
