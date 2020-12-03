Vigil@nce - Linux kernel: read-write access via io_uring

February 2021 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Linux, Ubuntu.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading, data creation/edition, data deletion.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 03/12/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions via io_uring of the Linux kernel, in order to read or alter data.

