Vigil@nce - Linux kernel: read-write access via Nfsd No-ACL Unapplied Umask
October 2020 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/computer-vulne...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Linux, openSUSE Leap, SUSE Linux Enterprise
Desktop, SLES, Ubuntu.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading, data creation/edition, data deletion.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 20/08/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions via Nfsd No-ACL Unapplied Umask of the Linux kernel, in order to read or alter data.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter