Vigil@nce - Linux kernel: privilege escalation via fastrpc_internal_invoke

May 2021 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Fedora, Linux, openSUSE Leap, SLES, Ubuntu.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights, data flow.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 16/03/2021.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions via fastrpc_internal_invoke() of the Linux kernel, in order to escalate his privileges.

