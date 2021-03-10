Vigil@nce - Linux kernel: privilege escalation via dev_map_init_map
March 2021 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Linux.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights.
Provenance: privileged shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 10/03/2021.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via dev_map_init_map() of the Linux kernel, in order to escalate his privileges.
