Vigil@nce - Linux kernel: privilege escalation via Power9 KUAP Save/Restore

June 2020 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Linux, openSUSE Leap, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES, Ubuntu.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights, data creation/edition.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 13/04/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions via Power9 KUAP Save/Restore of the Linux kernel, in order to escalate his privileges.

