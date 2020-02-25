Vigil@nce - Linux kernel: privilege escalation via KVM Nested VMX
April 2020 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Fedora, Linux, openSUSE Leap, Slackware, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES, Ubuntu.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 25/02/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker, inside a guest system, can bypass restrictions via KVM Nested VMX of the Linux kernel, in order to escalate his privileges on the host system.
