Vigil@nce - Linux kernel: overload via prb_calc_retire_blk_tmo
June 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Linux, openSUSE Leap, SLES.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: denial of service on server, denial of service on service, denial of service on client.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 04/06/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger an overload via prb_calc_retire_blk_tmo() of the Linux kernel, in order to trigger a denial of service.
