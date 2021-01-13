Vigil@nce - Linux kernel: out-of-bounds memory reading via nl80211_policy
January 2021 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can force a read at an invalid address via nl80211_polic of the Linux kernel, in order to trigger a denial of service, or to obtain sensitive information.
Impacted products: Android OS, Linux, openSUSE Leap, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: data reading, denial of service on server.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 13/01/2021.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
