Vigil@nce - Linux kernel: out-of-bounds memory reading via nl80211_policy

January 2021 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can force a read at an invalid address via nl80211_polic of the Linux kernel, in order to trigger a denial of service, or to obtain sensitive information.

Impacted products: Android OS, Linux, openSUSE Leap, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: data reading, denial of service on server.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 13/01/2021.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

