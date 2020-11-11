Vigil@nce - Linux kernel: out-of-bounds memory reading via skb_headlen
January 2021 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Android OS, Linux, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading, denial of service on server, denial of service on service.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 11/11/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can force a read at an invalid address via skb_headlen() of the Linux kernel, in order to trigger a denial of service, or to obtain sensitive information.
