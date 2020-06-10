Vigil@nce - Linux kernel: out-of-bounds memory reading via gadget_dev_desc_UDC_store
August 2020 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian, Linux, openSUSE Leap, Slackware, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES, Ubuntu.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading, denial of service on server, denial of service on service, denial of service on client.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 10/06/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can force a read at an invalid address via gadget_dev_desc_UDC_store() of the Linux kernel, in order to trigger a denial of service, or to obtain sensitive information.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter