Vigil@nce - Linux kernel: memory leak via video_usercopy
April 2021 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Linux, openSUSE Leap, SUSE Linux Enterprise
Desktop, SLES.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: denial of service on server.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 06/04/2021.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can create a memory leak via video_usercopy() of the Linux kernel, in order to trigger a denial of service.
