Vigil@nce - Linux kernel: memory corruption via /dev/fdx

March 2021 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/computer-vulne...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Linux.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: administrator access/rights, denial of service on server.

Provenance: privileged shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 11/03/2021.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can trigger a memory corruption via /dev/fdx of the Linux kernel, in order to trigger a denial of service, and possibly to run code.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...