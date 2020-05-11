Vigil@nce - Linux kernel: memory corruption via mptctl.c
May 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Linux.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights, denial of service on server, denial of service on service.
Provenance: privileged shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 11/05/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger a memory corruption via mptctl.c of the Linux kernel, in order to trigger a denial of service, and possibly to run code.
