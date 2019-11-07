Vigil@nce - Linux kernel: memory corruption via pppol2tp_connect
January 2020 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/computer-vulne...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Android OS, QRadar SIEM, Linux, RHEL, Ubuntu.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights, denial of service on server.
Provenance: intranet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 07/11/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger a memory corruption via pppol2tp_connect() of the Linux kernel, in order to trigger a denial of service, and possibly to run code.
